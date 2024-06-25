Select Page

FNB Namibia receives Green Financial Services award

Posted by | Jun 25, 2024 |

FNB Namibia was honoured with the Green Financial Services/Institution award at the 4th Namibian Sustainable Development Awards held at the Windhoek Country Club last week.

The accolade recognises FNB’s dedication to sustainable practices within the financial sector. The accompanying prize of N$20,000 will fund initiatives promoting environmental stewardship and furthering sustainability efforts across FNB’s operations.

Accepting the awards, FNB Namibia Chief Risk Officer, Johan du Plessis reaffirmed their dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it operates in by doing what matters and creating customized products and financial solutions that foster sustainable development.

“We are committed to promoting NetZero commitments and a shift to a low carbon economy,” he added.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta emphasised the importance of these awards, highlighting that they represent more than just trophies.

“They serve as a testament to the exceptional individuals and organisations that are shaping a new Namibia,” he added.

The awards are an initiative of the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia together with the Sustainable Development Advisory Council and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, which recognize institutions and individuals across eleven categories, ranging from the private sector to thought leadership, each acknowledging the integration of environmental, social, economic and management aspects into their practices.

 

