TechNovation rewards musicians, writers, performers, designers and technological innovators

The 3rd edition of TechNovation recently recognized innovative artistic expressions across the Culture and Creative Industries (CCI).

The event held last week celebrated music, writing, performance arts, design, and technological innovation. At the event, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted the creative industry’s role as a catalyst for economic growth and social development. She emphasized its potential to generate employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

“It is important to invest in these industries not only to preserve cultural heritage but also to foster a prosperous economic future for all Namibians,” she added.

Windhoek Deputy Mayor Joseph Uapingene acknowledged the significant economic and social contributions of the creative industry to Windhoek, noting that a vibrant creative sector enhances tourism, stimulates innovation, and creates employment opportunities.

The City said the event featured exhibitions from 22 participants across five identified sub-sectors of the CCI including fashion and textile design, technology, music and performing arts, visual arts, and filmmaking.

“Highlighting excellence within these sectors, five winners were honoured during the event for their outstanding concepts,” they added.

They said Namutse Fabrics and Creatives won for fashion and textile design, Films Icon won for filmmaking and producing, Enkali Prime won for technology, software development, and game development, Imms Nicolau Music and Studios won for music and performance art and Whuda Marble Art Namibia won for visual arts.

“As part of their prize package, these winners will undergo a six-month capacity building and brand development training and they will showcase their products and services at the upcoming South by SouthWest (SXSW) Sydney event scheduled for October,” they concluded.