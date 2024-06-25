Select Page

Education and training providers should get accreditation – Qualifications Authority

Posted by | Jun 25, 2024 |

Education and training providers should get accreditation – Qualifications Authority

Education and training providers are required to ensure that their institutions and qualifications are accompanied by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA).

Harmoni Beukes, the Acting Chief Executive at the NQA, stated that all training providers in Namibia offering courses leading to qualifications must apply for accreditation by the NQA.

“Application forms for accreditation are available at the NQA offices or on the website, www.namqa.org. Training providers and institutions are required to submit an application form to the NQA, accompanied by required supporting documents and a self-evaluation form to ensure that accreditation standards are met before submission,” she added.

She said the process takes approximately three to six months depending on the availability of information from the applicant and the prevailing circumstances.

“Furthermore, the application is accompanied by fees as determined by the NQA, with new applications costing N$ 5,000, expansion of scope costing N$ 2,000 and re-accreditation costing N$1,000,” she said.

Beukes further explained that the annual fee for each accredited institution based on the number of students enrolled with an institution during that academic year, must be paid. “Accredited institutions draw public confidence to enroll and carry no risks of wastage of funds and time invested by students,” she emphasised.

The NQA is the only entity in Namibia that is mandated by the Namibia Qualifications Authority’s Act (Act 29 of 1996) to accredit persons, institutions, and organisations providing education and training in Namibia.

The NQA does not engage in the registration of institutions of higher learning, as the function is vested upon other relevant entities within the higher education fraternity and accreditation is a confirmation that an institution has met the standard of accreditation and has proven the necessary capacity to provide courses and assess the performance of students and ultimately certify the competencies attained.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

UNAM looks at micro-algae to provide combined heat and power

UNAM looks at micro-algae to provide combined heat and power

18 January 2013

SADC officials review progress in the implementation of programmes in the education sectors

SADC officials review progress in the implementation of programmes in the education sectors

29 June 2023

Otjiwarongo Secondary becomes seventh PASCH school in Namibia

Otjiwarongo Secondary becomes seventh PASCH school in Namibia

8 November 2017

Poly enters academic exchange with Potsdam

Poly enters academic exchange with Potsdam

21 February 2014