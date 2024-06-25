Embracing the digital future: The crucial role of digital literacy in Namibia

By Hilya Mhani

CRAN Manager: Consumer Relations and Advocacy.

In today’s interconnected world, digital literacy is a fundamental skill required in all areas of life. As an Authority, we recognise the transformative power of digital literacy. It extends beyond basic technology use to include critical navigation, evaluation, and creation of information on digital platforms.

Digital literacy encompasses various competencies: using digital devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets; navigating the internet; utilising software applications; and engaging with social media platforms. It also involves critical thinking to assess online information, understand privacy and security concerns, and use digital tools ethically and responsibly.

Digital literacy empowers individuals by providing tools to access information, communicate effectively, and participate in the digital economy. In Namibia, enhancing digital literacy can bridge gaps in education, employment, and social inclusion. For students, it opens doors to educational resources and online learning. For job seekers, it means access to job portals, online applications, and remote work opportunities.

The global economy is increasingly digital, and Namibia must keep pace to remain competitive. Digital literacy is crucial for entrepreneurs and small business owners to market products online, manage e-commerce platforms, and leverage digital tools for growth. For the broader workforce, digital skills are now a prerequisite for many jobs, from basic computer literacy to advanced technical skills in fields like cybersecurity, data analysis, and digital marketing.

Digital literacy also plays a vital role in governance and civic participation. With the rise of e-government services, digitally literate citizens can access public services more efficiently, participate in online consultations, and engage with government initiatives. This improves transparency, and accountability, and fosters a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

In healthcare, digital literacy can significantly enhance patient care and health outcomes. Telemedicine, electronic health records, and online health resources require both healthcare providers and patients to be digitally literate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, digital tools enabled remote consultations, online health monitoring, and the dissemination of crucial health information, underscoring the need for digital literacy in managing public health crises.

Despite its importance, several challenges hinder the widespread adoption of digital literacy in Namibia:

Limited Access to Technology

Many Namibians, particularly in rural areas, lack access to digital devices and reliable internet connections. This digital divide exacerbates existing inequalities and limits opportunities for those without access to technology.

Lack of Training and Education

Many schools and communities lack the resources or qualified instructors to teach digital literacy effectively, leaving individuals without the skills needed to navigate the digital world.

Cultural and Language Barriers

Cultural and language differences can also pose barriers. Digital content is often available in dominant languages, excluding those who speak indigenous languages. Additionally, cultural attitudes towards technology can influence how individuals perceive and use digital tools.

To address these challenges and enhance digital literacy in Namibia, a multi-faceted approach is needed:

Infrastructure Development

Expanding digital infrastructure is fundamental. Efforts must be made to provide affordable and reliable internet access across the country, particularly in underserved rural areas. Public-private partnerships can play a significant role in this endeavour.

Education Integration

Integrating digital literacy into the national education curriculum from primary school through to higher education is crucial. Schools should be equipped with the necessary technology, and teachers should receive training to teach digital skills effectively. Community centres and libraries can also serve as hubs for digital literacy training.

Support for Vulnerable Groups

Special attention should be given to vulnerable and marginalised groups to ensure inclusivity in digital literacy initiatives. This includes designing tailored programmes for older adults, providing assistive technologies and support for people with disabilities, and addressing gender disparities in digital access and literacy.

Collaboration with Stakeholders

Enhancing digital literacy requires collaboration between various stakeholders, including government, private sector, civil society, and international partners. By working together, these stakeholders can pool resources, share expertise, and develop comprehensive programmes that address various aspects of digital literacy.

Digital literacy is a cornerstone of modern society, and its importance cannot be overstated. For Namibia to thrive in the digital age, we must prioritise developing digital literacy skills across all sectors of society. By addressing the challenges and implementing strategic initiatives, we can empower our citizens, enhance economic opportunities, improve governance, and advance healthcare. As we move forward, let us commit to creating an inclusive digital future where every Namibian has the skills and knowledge to participate fully in the digital world.

As an Authority, we are dedicated to promoting digital literacy and bridging the digital divide. Together, we can embrace the digital future and ensure that every Namibian is equipped to navigate and thrive in the digital age.