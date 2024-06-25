Select Page

Meaden and Hartmann emerge victorious at bowling club championship

Posted by | Jun 25, 2024 |

Meaden and Hartmann emerge victorious at bowling club championship

Truda Meaden and Karl Hartmann are the new singles champions of the Windhoek Bowling Club. In second place among the ladies is Val Gallagher, and among the men, Gert Koekemoer.

Truda Meaden (right) and Karl Hartmann are the new singles champions of the Windhoek Bowling Club.

The championships took place over the weekend of 22 and 23 June at the club’s bowling greens adjacent to the Tinten Palast gardens, where it has been situated since 1938.

Membership is not only for retirees, and a spokesperson for the club emphasised its diverse and vibrant nature, covering all ages from young adults to geriatrics.

The new club champions will participate in the Namibia Bowling Association’s Champion of Champions tournament, scheduled for 31 August and 01 September. They will compete against the men’s and ladies’ champions from other Windhoek, Tsumeb and coastal bowling clubs.

Windhoek Bowling Club is the oldest bowling club in the country. “Over the years, membership has grown to a diverse and vibrant group, passionate about bowling and growing the sport in Namibia.”

“Bowls is a dynamic and exciting sport, and contrary to prevailing perceptions, can be enjoyed by young and old alike from all walks of life. Some of Namibia’s top bowls players are young, having competed not only locally, but regionally and internationally.”

The club said it is keen to welcome new members with a view to introduce them to this exacting but also relaxing sport.

More information can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected].

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Grassroots three-day basketball camp to kick off Saturday

Grassroots three-day basketball camp to kick off Saturday

23 April 2021

Lamprecht swims in Masters Men category, breaks nine national records

Lamprecht swims in Masters Men category, breaks nine national records

1 March 2023

FNB joins fun run

FNB joins fun run

1 July 2016

The ‘Amphibian’ guns for gold

The ‘Amphibian’ guns for gold

10 April 2015