MTC and Municipality of Omaruru forge partnership for digital innovation

Digital enabler, MTC and the Municipality of Omaruru have entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the realm of digital innovation.

Signed on Monday, this agreement marks a significant milestone in leveraging synergies between MTC and the Municipality of Omaruru to drive integrated digital solutions, while contributing to the transformational development of Namibia’s National Development agenda.

“Our collaboration will focus on aligning processes and systems, transforming municipal transaction services, and enhancing a data-driven business. This will enable us to better manage and utilise information, leading to improved access and management of data. Moreover, we are committed to nurturing local digital innovation and solutions, empowering our citizens to drive positive change in their community,” said MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Octavious Kahiya.

The partnership will further involve collaboration with the MTC Innovation Centre, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences. By exploring and experimenting with ongoing digital trends, both parties aim to identify and implement solutions to societal challenges, promoting sustainable growth and modernity.

Additionally, MTC will develop Smart Home Connectivity products for the residents of Omaruru, utilising Smart Meters. These innovations will empower consumers with greater control and insight into their utility usage, contributing to more sustainable consumption patterns.

Chief Executive Officer of the Omaruru Town Council, Valentinus Sindongo highlighted that the town has an ambition to incorporate full digitalisation in their processes and systems, to better serve their community seamlessly with improved competence and agility.

“We want to continue serving our people with efficiency – better service quality delivery for our residents. Hence, we are intentional in embracing full digitalisation as we work to improve how we conduct business. MTC is the digital driver and enabler of digitalisation and we are confident that this cooperation will yield the desired results,” said Sindongo.