Trustco proposes significant share buyback with the intention to scrap these shares

In a somewhat controversial move, Trustco Group Holdings intends to buy back roughly 13% of its total shares in issue from a single shareholder, and then, wait for it, CANCEL THESE SHARES, to increase net asset value for all other shareholders, including the founding Van Rooyen family.

In a stock exchange news service (SENS) item, dated Monday 24 June 2024, Trustco Group Holdings Ltd together with Trustco Resources (Pty) Ltd and Legal Shield Holdings Ltd, announced that they will collectively buy back more than 120 million shares from Notre Dame du Lac, a private university in the United States.

The combined transaction value is indicated as US$5 million. The transaction is subject to a shareholders’ resolution and statutory approval.

The detail of the transaction indicates that Notre Dame will sell 120,500,490 Trustco shares, 2898 Trustco Resources shares and 865 Legal Shield shares. The buyback will constitute three separate transactions.

Once completed, these shares will be cancelled.

Trustco said the proposed transaction is in line with its longstanding policy of buybacks when its shares trade at a discount to their intrinsic value.

Trustco Group Financial Director, Floors Abrahams said “At Trustco, we firmly believe that the market has significantly undervalued our shares relative to the true potential of our assets and future growth prospects. This share repurchase allows us to capitalize on that disconnect by acquiring equity at a substantial discount, which will immediately boost investor returns.”

Legal Shield is Trustco’s 80% owned investment entity and is the holding company of Trustco Insurance Limited, Trustco Life Limited and Trustco’s real estate portfolio. In fiscal year 2023, the insurance group recorded a net profit margin of 32%.

Trustco’s real estate portfolio comprises 2473 hectare with the potential to be developed into 26,000 erven. In the past, property developments has made a not insignificant contribution to the group’s overall profit.

Trustco Resources is Trustco’s investment entity that houses the mining portfolio of which the most significant investment is the Meya Mining diamond mine in Sierra Leone where recent assays put the mine’s in-situ revenue potential at US$763 million.

Trustco said the rationale for the transaction is to increase the listed entity’s net asset value. It further anticipates significant revenue growth from property developments, and it will make the group more attractive to investors for the intended US$100 million capital raise in the United States.

The book value of the net assets of Trustco, which are the subject of the transaction, as of 31 August 2023, was N$1.153 billion. The loss after tax was N$681 million.

The book value of the net assets of Legal Shield Holdings Limited, as of 31 August 2023, was N$793 million. The profit after tax was N$81 million.

The book value of the net assets of Trustco Resources, as of 31 August 2023, was N$1.05 billion. The profit after tax was N$258 million.