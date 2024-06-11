President emphasizes citizen-centric public service on Africa Public Service Day

The President, H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba recently highlighted the critical role of public servants in fostering a citizen-centric approach to public service delivery.

He underscores the importance of upholding professionalism and values that prioritize the needs of citizens imm message on the occasion of Africa Public Service Day, celebrated under the theme “Empowering a Citizen-centric Public Service for an Inclusive and Thriving 21st Century Africa: A Journey of Lifelong Learning and Technological Transformation.” on Sunday.

We have to put citizens at the heart of everything we do in public service and deliver services that meet their requirements,” he said adding that public servants are first and foremost about the citizens to whom they are obliged to provide public services.

In a rapidly evolving global environment, Mbumba emphasized the necessity for public servants to embrace technological advancements and continuous learning. This, he believes, will enhance the quality and effectiveness of public service delivery across Namibia.

“I urge public servants to continuously improve the quality of public services they provide to our citizens and strengthen our governance architecture to enable us to act in the best interest of our continent and its citizens,” he added.

Continue to collaborate and work together to strengthen the capacity of the public sector while promoting professionalism, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of high performance in public service delivery, he concluded.

Africa Public Service Day serves as a reminder of the importance of public service in driving development and ensuring the well-being of citizens.