EU-Funded project promotes and protects the rights of marginalized San communities

The European Union’s initiative, “Empowering the San: Legal Capacity Building for Human Rights,” has been officially launched following a successful inception workshop held in Windhoek from 19 to 20 June.

This significant project aims to bolster the rights and legal capabilities of San communities across the country.

The workshop convened a distinguished assembly including chiefs, San representatives from various Namibian regions, traditional and community leaders, government officials, civil society organizations, and human rights advocates. Together, they solidified their commitment to supporting and advancing this pivotal initiative, setting the stage for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning to address challenges faced by the San people.

Led by the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC), this three-year endeavor is set to empower San communities through legal education and tools essential for asserting their rights and engaging more effectively with legal and governmental bodies. The European Union has allocated approximately N$6.5 million towards this cause, underscoring its commitment to human rights and social justice.

Toni Hancox, Director of the Legal Assistance Centre, highlighted the project’s critical importance in tackling longstanding injustices faced by San communities.

She emphasized the LAC’s dedication to working closely with stakeholders to achieve tangible outcomes that empower and safeguard the rights of San communities.

“This project aims to equip the San with the tools to claim and access their rights, promoting sustainability through empowerment,” Hancox said

Silke Hofs, EU Programme Manager, reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for initiatives promoting human rights and equality in Namibia.

“The European Union is committed to advancing the rights of marginalized populations, fostering inclusive development, preserving cultural heritage, and combating discrimination,” she said.

Hofs expressed confidence that through collaborative efforts, conditions for marginalized communities in Namibia and beyond can be improved in the long term.

Meanwhile, Royal Kao /Ui/o/oo, Deputy Minister of Marginalized Communities, underscored the pivotal role of the Division of Marginalized Communities in realizing Namibia’s vision of inclusivity and equitable development.

He emphasized the importance of civil society organizations and indigenous groups in shaping sustainable development strategies, noting their critical role in driving meaningful change through transparent and collaborative efforts.

Key outcomes of the workshop included the establishment of a collaborative framework among stakeholders, refinement of priority intervention areas, and strategic guidance for project implementation in the coming months and years. The workshop also yielded actionable recommendations, with some initiatives slated for short-term implementation while recognizing the long-term nature of sustainable change.