Bridgehead Group Holdings declares N$500,000 dividend to National Youth Council

Bridgehead Group Holdings, a subsidiary wholly owned by the National Youth Council of Namibia (NYCN), last week announced the declaration of dividends amounting to N$500,000 to its shareholder, NYCN.

The dividend declaration ceremony took place at NYCN’s Head Office in Windhoek marking a significant financial milestone for the entity.

These dividends stem largely from the operations of the Uukumwe Youth Empowerment Consortium, a fishing sector entity in which Bridgehead holds equity. The funds represent a substantial portion of dividends received by Bridgehead from Uukumwe, with the remainder slated to support ongoing operations, ensuring sustainability and self-sufficiency.

The announcement coincided with the interim appointment of Simon Taapopi and Eva Awases to Bridgehead’s Board of Directors. Their mandate focused on overseeing a smooth leadership transition, stabilizing operations, and ensuring compliance with statutory requirements following the resignation of former directors.

Reflecting on their tenure, the interim Board of Directors expressed appreciation to NYCN for the opportunity to steward Bridgehead during a critical phase.

“We are proud of the milestones achieved under our interim leadership, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and institutional sustainability,” stated the interim Board.

P. van der Westhuizen, Vice Chairperson of NYCN, commended the interim directors for their dedication and contributions.

“In just a year, they have delivered outstanding results, demonstrating their commitment to NYCN’s mandate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taapopi highlighted Bridgehead’s role in advancing youth development through impactful business opportunities.

“Bridgehead is not merely a company of NYCN but a platform for all young people, creating sustainable value and driving positive change,” he concluded.