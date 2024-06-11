Brave Warriors improves on FIFA world ranking

The Brave Warriors moved nine places up the world FIFA world ranking to number 97. The rankings, released last week reflect their outstanding performance at the 2024 Total Energies African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team reached the round of 16 for the first time in its history.

On its website, Namibia’s Football Association stated that the improvements came following the historic performance.

The Brave Warriors are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They have been placed in Group H alongside strong competitors such as Tunisia, Liberia, Malawi, Sao Tome, and Equatorial Guinea.

The journey so far has seen the Brave Warriors secure crucial results, including a victory against Equatorial Guinea and a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sao Tome in November 2023.

Recently, the team played to a 1-1 draw against Liberia and a goalless stalemate against Tunisia this month.