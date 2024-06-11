Talamo Foods donate food to support NANSO’s Winter Drive for the youth

By Imelda Ndinelao Evaristus and Albertina Malwa.

An urgent call by the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) for food, clothes and blankets prompted Talamo Foods to donate 500 packs of Soya Mince for distribution to marginalised and disadvantaged youths.

The donation was in response to a NANSO call for sponsorships and donation to support a winter drive to collect food, clothes and blankets to donate to those between the ages of 0 (new born) and 19, who reside in marginalised communities and who are disadvantaged.

The company made a donation of 500 packs (500 grams each) of Soya Mince at a value of N$10,000 to this noble cause. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Talamo Foods CC founder, Erikson Malwa said “the donation is a part of our ongoing efforts to contribute to the nutritional welfare of our community. Our partnership with NANSO allows us to extend warmth and care to those who need it most.”

“Social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do, it’s not just about business; it’s about making a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow Namibians,” said Malwa. “By supporting the NANSO Winter Drive, we hope to inspire other businesses to join us in this vital cause,” he added.

Ms Donna Gramatham on behalf of Ms Joan de Klerk, the current Hardap Regional Chairperson stated “NANSO has always been at the forefront of representing every student, learner and trainee within the borders of Namibia however the unfortunate reality faced by many students, learners and trainees is that not everyone is as privileged. We thank Talamo Foods for the donation, and we will ensure that this donation reaches the less fortunate in our winter drive.”

As the winter continues, the contributions from Talamo Foods combined with NANSO’s dedicated efforts, provide comfort and hope to numerous families. “This partnership serves as an inspiring example of how corporate social responsibility can drive meaningful change, fostering a more compassionate and united community,” stated NANSO.