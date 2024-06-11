Proof of concept dual fuel hydrogen locomotives to run before end 2025

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Namibian researchers are involved in a groundbreaking project to convert traditional rail locomotives to hydrogen. Known as the HyRail project, it has the potential to revolutionise rail transport, and to be rolled out to neighbouring countries.

The HyRail project is a collaboration under the auspices of TransNamib and Hyphen Technical, with support from CMB Tech and academic insights from the University of Namibia. The project will convert two locomotives into dual fuel systems that can run on both diesel and hydrogen.

According to reporting by Railways Africa, the Director General of the National Planning Commission, Obeth Kandjoze announced that the project will demonstrate the use of hydrogen in rail transport. “The locomotive conversion is anticipated to commence in the latter part of the year, and initial timelines suggest that it will be commissioned before the end of 2025,” Kandjoze was quoted as saying. He emphasized the project’s role in demonstrating hydrogen’s viability as an alternative fuel in rail transportation.

The HyRail project will be Africa’s first hydrogen train. Hyphen Technical Chief Executive, Konrad Boshoff, said that the project has generated significant local and international interest from investors.

The introduction of hydrogen trains is expected to provide substantial economic benefits. By reducing reliance on imported diesel, Namibia can decrease its transport costs and increase the financial viability of its rail system. Additionally, this shift to a cleaner energy source is in line with global environmental goals and increases Namibia’s budding involvement in green technology.

The project includes the dual fuel conversion of two locomotives and a hydrogen fuel tender wagon. It also includes comprehensive studies on the feasibility and environmental impact of hydrogen for rail operations. Preliminary studies will assess the safety, performance and compatibility of hydrogen for rail applications.

Boshoff explained that the converted locomotives would undergo dynamic testing by late 2025 with the ultimate goal to transport bulk commodities like copper concentrate and manganese, thus reducing the traffic load of trucks on public roads.

The total investment for the HyRail project is estimated at N$180 million, covering all pilot work and related research. Funding will be obtained through a combination of grants, secured loans and capital from project shareholders, showing the broad support for this innovative venture.

The success of the HyRail project could lead to further application along Namibian rail corridors and could potentially lead to greener and cheaper options for cargo transport. Over the long term, it has the potential to change local and regional logistics fundamentally.