TransNamib trains trackmen to ensure track integrity

Eleven new trackmen were trained by TransNamib to bolster the utility’s ability to inspect large sections of railway tracks to ensure the intergrity of the track. Announcing the successful training of the new candidates, TransNamib said its infrastructure, specifically railway tracks suffer at the hands of criminals who steal these national assets to sell to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

This created enormous operational risks, endangering both cargo and human lives by undermining the integrity and stability of the tracks.

Under the guidance of TransNamib Trainer, Gavin Feris, the newly qualified trackmen have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill, succesfully completing their courses at the end of May.

Feris emphasised the critical importance of their newly acquired skills and knowledge in ensuring the safety and efficiency of TransNamib’s railway lines. Encouraging them to bring their expertise back to the field, he highlighted the important role they will play in enhancing their teams.

At the certification ceremony, Lazarus Kazondendu was named the best student.

TransNamib Chief Executive, Desmond van Jaarsveld said “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our newly qualified trackmen. Their success is a testament to their hard work and determination, and we have every confidence in their ability to excel in their roles. Their promotion is also a testament to TransNamib’s dedication in growing our employees. The progression of these 11 trackmen, who initially began as general workers, underscores the company’s commitment to support the professional development and advancement of its workforce.”

A trackman, also known as a track worker or track maintenance worker, is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of railway tracks. Overall, trackmen play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and functionality of railway tracks, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of trains for passengers and freight transportation.

The TransNamib Executive for Engineering & Technical Services, Bertus Eksteen congratulates the top performer among the newly trained trackmen, Lazarus Kazondendu.