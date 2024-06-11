Select Page

Scientific Society presents public talk on achieving healthier lifestyles

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to a special talk titled ‘Beyond Symptoms: Four Key Principles to Optimise Your Health At Any Age’ on 3 July at 19:00.

The event aims to provide strategies for achieving a healthier lifestyle and addressing chronic and autoimmune diseases.

Presented by Stephanie Grosvenor and Kirsten Pearse, the talk will focus on treating and preventing adverse health conditions to achieve better health outcomes and improved quality of life.

Stephanie Grosvenor is a Nutritionist and Functional Medicine Health Coach, specializing in enhancing the health of high-achieving professionals to help them thrive in business, relationships, and overall well-being. She is also the co-founder of Vitamin G Nutraceuticals and hosts the wellness summit ‘The Healthy Living Blueprint’.

Kirsten Pearse brings nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry, particularly in pharmaco-nutrition. His work with the Scandinavian company Zinzino has allowed him to influence wellness trends globally, advocating for improved states of wellness across five continents.

The Scientific Society meanwhile encourages all interested individuals to attend and gain valuable insights into optimizing health and well-being through informed lifestyle choices.

 

