Airbus study names unserved African routes that can boost air travel

European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus has released an analysis detailing several key unserved African routes which could provide greater connectivity for travellers, drive economic growth in local economies, and provide a significant boost in revenue for airlines. The company also highlighted data on Africa from its latest Global Market Forecast.

The report was released at the AviaDev conference in Windhoek on Wednesday at the Airbus presentation.

Several of the top unserved routes identified in the analysis are concentrated in cities such as Lagos, Cape Town, Nairobi, Dakar, and Douala. Airbus also touched on strategic recommendations to capitalise on the opportunities of a more connected continent as well as Airbus’ capabilities to help realise this potential.

“Despite significant traffic between certain city pairs, some identified routes still lack regularly scheduled non-stop flights. Factors such as restrictive bilateral air service agreements, economic variables, and challenges with capacity, frequency and operating cost efficiency contribute to these routes remaining unserved,” said Geert Lemaire, Market Intelligence and Consulting Director, Airbus. “With our capacity to make analyses about route and network development potential in-house, Airbus remains committed to partnering with airlines across Africa to identify optimised fleet solutions inline with network development requirements that further stimulate the continent’s air transport industry growth and improve connectivity for travellers.”

The forecast, meanwhile, predicts a 4.1% growth overall in air traffic over the next 20 years, resulting in an anticipated need for 1180 new aircraft by 2043. Meanwhile, the continued growth of the aviation sector in Africa is expected to result in 3.3% real GDP growth on the continent, well above the 2.6% global average. This growth is ratified by data from Airbus’ Global Services Forecast, which estimates that Africa will need to introduce 15,000 more pilots, 20,000 technicians and 24,000 cabin crew to meet the anticipated surge in air travel demand.

To learn more about the untapped opportunities in Africa’s aviation sector, download Airbus’ latest analysis on unserved routes in Africa at this link.