Decentralization becomes reality as Uis settlement gets N$11 million office

By Adolf Kaure.

A settlement office which cost around N$11.75 million to build was inaugurated at Uis on Monday.

Speaking at the launch, the Erongo Governor, Neville André-Itope said that the construction of the office attests to the government’s commitment to decentralization.

“It will lead to the finalization of capital projects and bring services closer to the people.”

“Leadership is about accessibility, as this is the only way when leaders can exchange views with the community on matters of mutual concern and join forces to address the challenges and needs of the community,” he said.

According to the Governor, the office will provide the Constituency Councillor and staff access to the community. “This will ensure that the plight of the people will be attended to efficiently and effectively.”

“This will also help to develop the community’s sense of ownership and enjoin them to actively participate in public affairs and chart the course of their development,” said André-Itope.

He expressed his gratitude to all the partners including the consultants, engineers, quantity surveyors and contractors who worked in tandem with the Erongo Regional Council to ensure the completion of the office.

“You all worked collectively and tirelessly to ensure that the office meets all the requirements and standards as was specified and prescribed. I humbly thank you for participating in this project and appreciate your hard work.”

“To the Erongo Regional Council, I once again congratulate you on the construction of this office and for accomplishing one of the mandates for which your institution exists.”

“I am certain that this new office will become a token of the sound relationship and service delivery between the Erongo Regional Council, the Constituency Councillor, the communities which fall under Daures Constituency and the entire residents of Erongo Region in general,” he said.

Uis is a settlement located in the Daures constituency of the Erongo Region known for its mineral wealth. Established in 1958, as a workers’ settlement, the small town grew around the tin mine until it was shut down in 1991.