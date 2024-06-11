Entrepreneurs helped to generate their business ideas by One Economy Foundation

The Generate Your Business Idea training hosted by One Economy Foundation delved into the importance of entrepreneurship, which empowers individuals to innovate, create value, and contribute meaningfully to their communities and society as a whole.

Hosted at the Ngandu Hotel in the Kavango East, on 19 June, 34 young people were trained by Uajorokisa Karuaihe, Miina Shakela, Alex Shinana, and Carlos Muachefe.

The Economy said during self-assessment exercises, participants explore whether they possess the necessary traits, skills, and situational readiness to embark on the entrepreneurial journey. “While the field of business is determined by personal characteristics, finances, social support or needs of a community, one must have a business idea and know how they intend to make it viable land sustainable,” they added.

Shinana expressed that firstly one needs to know if they can run a business, which is determined by favourable circumstances and a combination of certain personal characteristics. “There is also a specific knowledge and experience needed to be successful in the selected business field,” he added.

He said while the field of business is determined by personal characteristics, finances, social support, or needs of a community, one must have a business idea and know how they intend to make it viable and sustainable.

The Foundation further emphasised that the training also aimed to help participants understand the crucial elements necessary to formulate a viable business concept that addresses market needs. “We all came to an agreement that, if you want to develop your business idea, you need to have, a customer-centric approach, a product or service selection, target market identification and sustainability,” they concluded.