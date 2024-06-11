Telecom signs 5-year Huawei technical partnership agreement

Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei Technologies, through its local subsidiary, has just signed an agreement with state-owned Telecom Namibia, to try and salvage tn mobile, Telecom’s stalled attempt to compete in the mobile market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telecom Namibia will receive mobile radio access equipment from Huawei to bolster its mobile network capacity and coverage across the country, including previously underserved areas. The partnership will facilitate the deployment of advanced mobile radio access technology such as 4G, 4.5G, and 5G to bring quality, fast, and reliable mobile broadband services to tn mobile consumers.

Telecom Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda said “As a committed provider of reliable and high-speed mobile services nationwide, we are excited to join forces with Huawei to bring transformative solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled mobile connectivity and bridging the digital divide in communities across our country.”

Integrating Huawei’s equipment into Telecom’s network will enable the deployment of next-generation technologies, offering faster data speeds and improved reliability and wider coverage for seamless connectivity.

Huawei Namibia Managing Director, Michael Zhang said “At Huawei we are fully committed to supporting Telecom Namibia in achieving its goals by providing cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions and unparalleled support. This partnership not only underscores our strong relationship with Telecom Namibia but also demonstrates our dedication to advancing the telecommunications infrastructure in Namibia.”

Telecom Namibia Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda (seated left) and the Huawei Namibia Managing Director, Mr Michael Zhang (seated right) signing the agreement that will give Telecom access to advanced Huawei mobile technology for the next five years.