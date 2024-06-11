Government commitment for housing shines with 119 new owners in Swakopmund

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon. Erastus Uutoni officially handed a batch of 119 completed houses to their beneficiaries on Monday at Swakopmund’s Matutura Extension 9 township.

The houses are the last batch from the 319 that were handed to the New Era Investment contractor for completion under the Mass Housing Development Project.

According to Uutoni, the handover illustrates the government’s commitment to provide affordable housing to the masses.

“As you may recall, there was a total of 505 housing units that were standing uncompleted on this site for years due to a legal dispute between the main contractor and its sub-contractors.”

“A groundbreaking event took place in October 2022 to mark the resumption of work for the 319 commenced but uncompleted houses.”

“Since then and due to hard work and team work on the part of the appointed contractor, New Era Investments and the Government team led by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, we have been handing over completed houses in batches.”

“The last handing over of 89 houses was done by our departed President Dr Hage Geingob on 14 December 2023.”

“The 119 houses whose handing over we are witnessing today is the last batch of the 319 houses that were handed over to New Era Investments for completion.”

“I have been informed and noted, with great appreciation, that the 319 houses have been completed ahead of schedule,” said Uutoni.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Erongo Governor, Hon. Neville André-Itope commended the collaborative effort of various stakeholders in making the initiative a success.

“What made this program more significant is that these houses are occupied by those who wouldn’t in anyway succeed in home loans. These are your low earners from both the public and private sectors, which is a true indication of a caring government.”

“The completion of these 119 houses is a testament to the collaborative efforts between various stakeholders, including the government, the National Housing Enterprise, the private sector, and community members. Despite the challenges faced, including delays and contractor disputes, we have successfully handed over these homes, bringing joy and stability to 119 families,” he said.

“Our journey doesn’t end here. The housing backlog in Erongo remains substantial, and we must continue to work diligently to meet the growing demand.”

“Today, as we hand over these houses, we celebrate not only the provision of shelter but also the hope and security these homes bring to the new homeowners.”

“To the beneficiaries, congratulations on your new homes. Let us continue to work together, with unity and purpose, to achieve our vision for a well-housed Namibia,” said André-Itope.

According to the the Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes, over the years the town of Swakopmund has seen an increase in investment opportunities in mining, tourism, fishing and urban agriculture just to name a few.

“As a result, there has been a notable increase in our inhabitants who migrate to our town in search for better opportunities and as the town continues to grow and evolve, the need for decent shelter has also increased.”

“Therefore, it is critical for us to address the increasing demand for quality housing. As Council, we continue to prioritize housing delivery, as we are responsible for ensuring sustainable community and urban development.”

“Therefore, we are indeed grateful for the ongoing efforts by all stakeholders such as the ministries and the Namibia Housing Enterprise to provide quality housing and improve the living standards of our residents.”

“The collective commitment we share in fostering development and uplifting our communities is indeed worth celebrating today,” said Namubes.

The Mass Housing Development Programme was adopted by Cabinet in 2013 and the programme implementation started in 2014 under the stewardship of then president HE Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Under the leadership of the late President, Dr. Hage Geingob the legacy and commitment continued through the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the Fifth National Development Plan and is being continued under the current leadership of HE Dr Nangolo Mbumba.

A total of 4446 housing units under the Mass Housing development Programme have been handed over up to date.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Erastus Uutoni (centre) handing over a house to a new homeowner among other delegates in Swakopmund.