Inaugural Karibib Cycling event to benefit Dagbreek Special School

Anticipation is mounting in Karibib as the community eagerly prepares for the upcoming inaugural cycling event organised by the Top Gear Cycling Club in collaboration with Dagbreek Special School.

Scheduled for Saturday, 6 July, this event promises to be a transformative day for participants and supporters alike.

Cyclists from across the region are gearing up to tackle the scenic routes from Karibib to Wilhelmstal/Kwetu and back, with options ranging from 100km to 30km distances. Families and young cyclists are invited to join in the fun with a 2.5km kiddies MTB relay, while companies and groups can showcase their teamwork in a lively 5km fun MTB relay.

More than just a cycling event, this gathering aims to make a lasting impact by raising funds for the construction project for the new classrooms at Dagbreek Special School is estimated to cost around N$4 million, to complete it over three years starting with the Karibib event.

Meanwhile, Indongo Toyota has stepped forward as a proud sponsor of the event, emphasizing its commitment to community welfare.

“The sponsorship from Indongo Toyota underscores our commitment to supporting initiatives that make a meaningful impact in our community,” said Mariette van Niekerk, Marketing Coordinator at Indongo Toyota.

“We are honored to be part of this event, which not only promotes physical fitness and camaraderie but also drives forward a crucial cause in improving educational facilities for children with special needs.”

The event has garnered widespread support from the Karibib Town Council, local businesses, and community leaders, reflecting a shared vision for a more inclusive society.

As the event draws near, organisers encourage all interested parties to participate, support, or donate towards this noble cause. Whether you’re a cyclist ready to take on the challenge or a supporter looking to make a difference, your involvement will help pave the way for a brighter future at Dagbreek Special School.