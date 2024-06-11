National Green Hydrogen Roadshows continue in Kunene, Oshikoto and Ohangwena

The Director General of the National Planning Commission and Chairperson of the Green Hydrogen Council, Obeth Kandjoze, is spearheading a series of National Green Hydrogen Roadshows in the Kunene, Oshikoto, and Ohangwena regions this week.

Organised jointly by the government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), these roadshows aim to engage stakeholders and local communities, providing detailed insights into the Hyphen project and its socio-economic development (SED) framework.

Hyphen emphasised that these roadshows are crucial for fostering dialogue with stakeholders and ensuring transparency about the project’s goals and timelines. The sessions will offer an overview of the project and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions, aiming to enhance local understanding and involvement.

“The SED Framework is designed to ensure that the benefits of the Hyphen project are shared with local communities, promoting local business opportunities, job creation, and infrastructure development,” they stated.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Hyphen noted that it marks a pivotal step in the Namibian government’s strategy to establish a large-scale Green Hydrogen industry, aimed at boosting economic growth. The project, with a total investment of US$10 billion, equivalent to Namibia’s annual GDP, is expected to generate up to 15,000 new jobs during construction and 3,000 permanent jobs once operational, with a strong commitment to hiring Namibian nationals for 90% of these positions.

“We are targeting 30% local procurement for goods, services, and materials throughout both the construction and operational phases,” they concluded.

The roadshows underscore the collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to drive sustainable economic development through renewable energy initiatives. They serve as a platform for inclusive dialogue and community engagement as Namibia moves forward with its ambitious green energy agenda.