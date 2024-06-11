RMB wins best treasury and cash management bank

The Global Finance Magazine has awarded RMB Namibia as the World’s Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank for the 4th time at the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank Awards 2024.

RMB Namibia Chief Executive, Philip Chapman said how they manage client money remains a driver of their long-term successful relationships with clients.

“Winning the World’s Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank Award is important to us and reminds us that our long-term commitment to innovative, sustainable partnerships truly benefits clients and in turn, our country,” he added

He said the awareness highlighted our capability to deliver solutions within a challenging economic environment and our ability to help clients navigate the challenging circumstances that continue to affect their businesses and customers. “By investing in product enhancements and innovation we created sustainable value within our client’s businesses,” said Chapman.

He further explained that their multi-platform products and services have evolved along with their client’s needs for increasingly sophisticated financial services. “Specialist products expertise, innovated financial solutions, and global reach, combine to provide solutions that are fit for purpose and highly relevant in today’s market and beyond. Our appreciation of this latest Award goes to our clients, for their ongoing trust and partnership,” he emphasised.

RMB said the awards acknowledge expertise in treasury and cash management about market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation, and differentiation. “Excellent service delivery in challenging markets, smart management of cash and treasury systems delivery, strong results, and ensuring the sustainability of financial services offerings in the country is our goal,” they added.

Global Finance winners span 77 countries and territories and regionally across four categories including Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.