Tololi Online and Association of Horticulture Producers alliance to empower local farmers

Local technology and digital solutions provider, Tololi Online has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Association of Horticulture Producers (NAHOP) aimed at bolstering support for farmers.

The collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a focus on advancing agricultural practices and economic opportunities in the Kavango East, Kavango West, and Zambezi regions.

Tololi in a statement said the key objectives of the MOU include enhancing market access for small-scale farmers through innovative technological solutions, improving farm efficiency by implementing modern agricultural practices, and providing comprehensive training in business management and digital tools.

This collaborative effort underscores the shared commitment of Tololi and NAHOP to equip local farmers with the necessary resources and capabilities to thrive in today’s competitive agricultural landscape.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to support and uplift Namibian farmers. By harnessing the power of technology and agricultural expertise, we aim to foster sustainable growth and resilience within the farming community,” they added.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organisations, affirming their dedication to driving positive change and economic empowerment across Namibia’s agricultural sector.