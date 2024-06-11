Tragic car accident claims 9 lives near Otavi – MVA Fund offers support

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has expressed profound condolences to the families affected by a devastating car accident that occurred on Tuesday, approximately 20 kilometers from Otavi along the Otavi-Otjiwarongo road.

The accident, which resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives and left numerous others injured, has plunged the community into mourning.

The MVA Fund has assured the families of both the deceased and the injured that they will receive the necessary support for funeral arrangements and medical care.

“The Fund calls for enhanced vigilance and responsible road user behaviour from all drivers, with particular concern and care for the heightened traffic flow caused by the current school holidays,” a statement issued revealed.

Recent statistics provided by the MVA Fund underscore the severity of road traffic incidents in Namibia, with 51 crashes reported over the past week alone.

From January to 16 June, a total of 1282 crashes resulted in 2362 injuries and claimed 178 lives across the country.

“However, they are often predictable and preventable through conscientious driving, planning long journeys, and strict adherence to road traffic rules and regulations,” the Fund added.

Meanwhile, the Fund urged the public to report accidents promptly to their toll-free response number, 9682, stressing that timely reporting could potentially save lives.