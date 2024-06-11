Fortescue empowers journalists with green hydrogen reporting skills

Green technology, energy, and metals company, Fortescue recently organized a comprehensive media training workshop aimed at enhancing journalists’ reporting capabilities on green hydrogen.

The half-day workshop brought together journalists from diverse media houses to delve into the intricacies of green hydrogen reporting. Key speakers included Fortescue’s Chief Climate Scientist, Dr. Shanta Barley, renowned for her extensive expertise in green hydrogen and background in marine ecology and oceanography.

Dr. Barley, who holds a PhD in marine ecology from Oxford University and a Masters in Oceanography from the National Oceanographic Centre in Southampton, shared insights into the scientific and technological aspects of green hydrogen. Her session focused on clarifying complex concepts and providing journalists with accurate information to effectively communicate the advancements and challenges in this burgeoning field.

In her presentation, she highlighted the significant potential of green hydrogen in combating climate change and promoting clean energy. With 2023 being the hottest year on record and fossil fuels being the primary energy source, the urgency to transition to cleaner alternatives is essential.

Green hydrogen, produced through renewable energy-powered electrolysis, offers a cleaner

alternative to fossil fuels. Her presentation enlightened me that Namibia, with its abundant renewable resources and favorable geographic conditions, is uniquely positioned to lead in green hydrogen production, potentially becoming a major global exporter.

The presentation further highlighted that the development of green hydrogen infrastructure in Namibia promises substantial environmental and economic benefits. This includes significant reductions in global CO2 emissions, stimulation of economic growth, job creation, and enhanced energy security.

Despite challenges such as technological advancements in electrolysis and storage, as well as the need for supportive policy frameworks, the future outlook is promising. By 2050, green hydrogen demand is expected to rise dramatically, with green hydrogen playing a crucial role in global energy systems.

“Namibia is one of a handful of countries with the ability to accelerate global decarbonization while generating immense domestic economic benefits” she noted.

Additionally, Nyasha Francis Nyaungwa, a revered media industry veteran with over two decades of experience, graced the event. Nyaungwa’s insights, garnered from his extensive career as the Namibian correspondent for Reuters and The Africa Report, brought invaluable perspectives to the table.

Nyaungwa aligned key messaging from the journalists in attendance on green hydrogen reporting worldwide. During this facilitation, he encouraged journalists to improve their reporting standards, and key messaging strategies to benefit readers and communities alike.

The event was introduced by Fortescue Energy’s country manager Chris Movirongo, who provided a comprehensive demonstration on green hydrogen, further enriching the attendees’ understanding of who Fortescue is and the importance of training media journalists that are required to report on a subject matter that is prominent in the news headlines.

One of the attendees, Veronica Amaral, a journalist at The Confidente newspaper specializing

in business and health, acknowledged her limited knowledge of green hydrogen before attending the recent media training. However, the training significantly enhanced her

understanding.

“I’ve learned about the environmental significance and the crucial role of the energy sector concerning green hydrogen for Namibia,” she stated.

Fortescue remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the community, driving positive change, and promoting sustainable development through responsible journalism.