Capricorn Eagles extend support to Under-19 women’s cricket team

Capricorn Group, alongside its subsidiaries Capricorn Asset Management and Capricorn Private Wealth, has expanded its sponsorship with Cricket Namibia to include the Under-19 Women’s Cricket Team, marking a significant step in bolstering women’s cricket development.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the Under 19 Capricorn Eagles series against Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Monday.

Since becoming the primary sponsor of Women’s Cricket in 2021, Capricorn Group has now committed over N$1.4 million to support the growth of women’s cricket, underscoring its dedication to nurturing young talent and advancing sportswomen at all levels.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded sponsorship, stating, “It is an honor for us at Capricorn Group to invest in the Under-19 team and further the development of women’s cricket in Namibia. Our continued support reflects Capricorn Group’s commitment to making a positive impact in our communities. We are proud of our Capricorn Eagles and excited to contribute to the journey of developing young players.”

Capricorn Group’s sponsorship enables Cricket Namibia to organize festivals, training camps, and competitions, fostering an encouraging environment for the sport’s advancement. The sponsorship also includes provisions for new equipment and essential resources vital for the development of women’s cricket.

Johan Muller, Chief Executive of Cricket Namibia, expressed gratitude for Capricorn Group’s extended support, emphasizing its crucial role in promoting women’s cricket.

“Cricket Namibia is immensely thankful to Capricorn for their continued partnership, which has significantly enhanced our ability to focus on and grow women’s cricket. The inclusion of the Under-19 team underlines Capricorn Group’s commitment to our sport, and we look forward to the u19 Capricorn Eagles making their mark, including in the upcoming qualifiers for the World Cup next year,” Muller stated.

Under Cricket Namibia’s leadership, the development of cricket across genders and age groups has been commended, with Capricorn Group anticipating continued growth in female participation and the creation of more opportunities in a supportive and secure environment.

The Capricorn Eagles recognized for achieving a global ranking of 23rd and a top 3 position in Africa, continue to inspire with their successes in international tournaments, reflecting the ongoing progress and potential of women’s cricket locally.