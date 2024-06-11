Environment Ministry calls for collective action to combat desertification and drought

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism this week underscored the imperative for united efforts in tackling land degradation challenges as they commemorated World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Addressing attendees in Eenhana, the Minister for Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta highlighted the global significance of the day, designated by the UN General Assembly with this year’s theme “United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future.”

“The theme emphasizes the transformative impact of sustainable land management in addressing global challenges and securing the future of our land resources,” Shifeta stated, stressing the critical role of healthy land in ensuring food security, livelihoods, and resilience against natural disasters such as droughts and floods.

Shifeta acknowledged the severe threats posed by desertification and drought to human health and their role in exacerbating forced migration. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to combatting these challenges, citing initiatives such as the Sustainable Land Management Steering Committee and participation in regional efforts like the SADC Great Green Wall and African Forest Landscape Restoration.

Highlighting further measures, Shifeta announced Namibia’s participation in the Land Degradation Neutrality Target Setting Program and its contributions under the Paris Agreement, focusing on carbon emission reduction through tree planting and ecosystem restoration.

“This year, the ministry aims to distribute 30,000 tree seedlings across the country to promote community involvement in greening initiatives,” he added.

Recent reports highlight a concerning rise in drought severity, impacting over 55.6 million people in our region during the 2021/2022 El Nino-induced drought Boemo Sekgoma, Secretary General of the SADC PF said in an issued a statement.

“Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts across sectors, with parliaments playing a crucial role,” he concluded.