Gondwana Collection awards industry partners at “Simply the Best” evening

Tourism conglomerate, Gondwana Collection and its subsidiaries, cannot operate without the support and goodwill of a large number of ancillary service providers in the industry. Recognising their significant contribution to the group’s success, the company hosted its first “Simply the Best” operator evening this week.

Simply the Best acknowledges the top performers who promote Gondwana venues and services to their clients.across Gondwana Collection, Namibia2Go and the Go2 booking platform.

In the category “Accommodation,” the top performers are Sense of Africa, Namibia Track & Trails, Pack Safaris, Private Safaris, and African Travel Concept.

For the car rental business, Namibia2Go, the biggest contributions came from African Profile Safaris, Great Explorations Namibia, Ondjamba Safaris, Cullinan Namibia Tours & Safaris, and Damarana Safaris.

On the bookings side, Namibia Tracks & Trails is the top revenue generator for Gondwana’s Go2 platform with Anya Vorster singled out for achieving a significant milestone – booking the 10,000th Go2 client on the platform.

Excellence Highlighted

Several tour operators and consultants were presented with Appreciation Awards for their ongoing dedication and support to Gondwana Collection. These include Bluecrane Safaris Namibia, Roncook Safaris, Premier Safaris, Way Way Namibia Travel & Tours, Akilanga DMC & Events.

For their support of Namibia2Go, awards went to Lifestyle Travel & Tours, African Dream Travel Namibia, African Eagle Southern Africa Territories, Terra Nova Tours & Incentives, and Exclusive Africa Tours & Safaris.

Individuals who consistently deliver exceptional service were honoured with Performance Awards. They are Frieda lilonga (Namibia Tracks & Trails), Michelle Suren (Pack Safaris), Inka von Wenzel (Sense of Africa), Philadelphia Hukura (Akilanga DMC & Events), and Conny Louw (Absolut Tours & Safaris).

Marianne Friede (African Profile Safaris), Nicole Boye (African Bush Bird Tours), Celine Garcia (Ekipa Travel), Gabi Erni (Gabi’s Travel Desk), and Hanneke Dempsey (African Wanderer Tours & Safaris) received awards for their performance on the Namibia2Go platform.

Gondwana Collection said their “Simply the Best” Operator Evening was not just about celebrating past achievements. Jaco Visser, Gondwana Collection Namibia’s Financial Director, took the opportunity to introduce exciting new developments and upcoming projects. He thanked the tour operators and consultants for their consistent support and highlighted the importance of their partnerships in Gondwana’s success.

To truly embody the evening’s spirit, the Gondwana’s own Undivided Band capped the night with a rousing rendition of Tina Turner’s iconic “Simply the Best.”