World’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, back at Walvis Bay in July

By Adolf Kaure.

The Logos Hope which carries the world largest floating book fair, will return to Walvis Bay next month for the first time since its last docking in 2016. The vessel will open to the public at the Port of Walvis Bay from 5 July until 21 of July.

Logos Hope has been a beacon of enlightenment, bringing with it a wealth of educational resources, cultural exchanges, and the message of hope to millions across the globe.

Speaking at a recent press conference in Swakopmund, the Regional Governor of Erongo, Neville André-Itope welcomed the crew in advance, emphasising the significance that Logos Hope brings to the region’s residents.

“The ship’s visit to our shores symbolizes a unique opportunity for our communities to engage with an array of literature, to embrace different cultures and foster learning and understanding,” he said.

The Governor encouraged all residents of the Erongo Region to visit the ship and take full advantage of the opportunities presented by Logos Hope.

“Explore the vast collection of books, engage in meaningful conversation with the international crew and participate in various programmes and events to be hosted during the ship’s stay.”

“I would therefore like to call on our private sector to visit the vessel and to buy literature books for our community and school libraries and donate it through the Governor’s office, so that we can complement our government’s efforts to promote a reading culture in Namibia,” said André-Itope.

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5000 different titles at affordable prices. These cover a wide range of subjects like science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages, and faith. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy.

The visitor experience deck, open to the public, beckons exploration. There is something for everyone to enjoy, from the welcoming area, offering an introduction to the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the international café where delightful treats like ice cream, drinks, and snacks are available. The vessel is not only a haven for literature enthusiasts but also a platform for learning and cultural exchange. Alongside the ship’s bookfair and café, the onboard visitor experience will be enhanced in Walvis Bay through a series of engaging events for young and old.

Logos Hope, Project Coordinator, Kleicy Amaral (from Brazil) explained how the Logos Hope’s cultural events will help bring hope in the community. “We want to share our diversities because we want the public to see how beautiful and powerful it is to live together as a community.”

“As we live in a world that has so many things going on, it is a beautiful way to show to the community that there is hope,” Amaral said.

“The Logos Hope project is a testimony to resilience, hope and the power of collective action. It reminds us that even in times of difficulties, there is always room for growth, education, exchange of ideas and faith.”

The rest of the Logos Hope crew facilitating activities in Namibia consists of Project Manager, Paolenta Kevo (from Cameroon) and fellow Project Manager, Susan Würshom (from Germany). Teams of Logos Hope volunteers will also serve on shore in local communities.

Since 1970, Logos Hope has docked at nearly 1500 ports around the world and visited over 150 countries since then welcoming some 49 million people on the ship.