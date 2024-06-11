Namibia to face Angola, Lesotho, and Seychelles in COSAFA Cup

Namibia has been placed in Group C alongside Angola, Lesotho, and Seychelles for the upcoming Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup, as announced last week.

The regional tournament is scheduled to take place in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July, showcasing the talents of 12 competing teams.

During the pool stage, each team will compete against the others, with the semifinals set for 5 July. The final and third-place playoff will follow on 7 July.

COSAFA emphasized in a statement the tournament’s format, designed to ensure each participating country plays a minimum of three and a maximum of five games throughout the competition. The schedule includes adequate rest days between most pool matches to prioritize player welfare.

Reflecting on the significance of the COSAFA Cup’s history, COSAFA noted, “The 22 previous editions have witnessed remarkable performances and memorable games that have become part of Southern African football folklore, with only five nations having lifted the coveted trophy.”

In addition to Namibia’s Group C lineup, other groups and their respective contenders are Group A: South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, Botswana, and Group B: Zambia, Team to be confirmed, Comoros, and Zimbabwe.

The stage is set for an exciting clash of regional football prowess as teams prepare to compete for COSAFA Cup glory in South Africa.