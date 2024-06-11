First trio qualifies for Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final

The first leg of the 2024 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition concluded in Ongwediva over the weekend on st Saturday, revealing Hileni Hashipala, Johannes Haulondjamba, and Petrus Namibili as the first qualifiers for the highly anticipated finals scheduled for 24 August at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.

Fifty-five contestants showcased their kapana cooking prowess during the preliminary round, impressing judges from the Namibian Chefs Association who evaluated dishes based on taste, hygiene, and presentation. Hashipala, Haulondjamba, and Namibili emerged victorious, meeting the stringent criteria set by the panel.

Haulondjamba, a seasoned participant who has competed for four years, expressed his determination and excitement, stating, “I never give up on my dreams. Participating in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off each year brings me closer to achieving my goal. Winning the grand prize would be a life-changing opportunity to start my own food business.”

First-time finalist Namibili conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming final, pledging to give his best performance. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity and urge other cooks to join such competitions as they can truly transform one’s life,” Namibili said.

Hashipala, also a returning contestant, shared her joy at qualifying for the finals after participating three times.

“It’s an incredible feeling to make it to the final round of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off. This competition is a great platform for cooks to showcase their skills,” said Hashipala.

Loini Jonas, Branch Manager of Nedbank Namibia Oshana Mall, reflected on the competition’s growth and impact over the past decade. “The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off celebrates its 10th year of promoting SME development in the informal trading sector. What started as a local event in Ongwediva has grown into a significant platform for upskilling and creating sustainable employment,” Jonas noted.

The grand prize for the competition includes a fully furnished mobile kitchen valued at N$130,000, N$10,000 cash deposited into a Nedbank account, and an N$5,000 Bakpro voucher.

Upcoming preliminary rounds are scheduled for 6 July 6 in Walvis Bay, 19-20 July in Windhoek, and 3 August in Oranjemund, leading to the showdown in Ongwediva on 24 August.

Interested participants can still enter by obtaining entry forms at any Nedbank Namibia branch nationwide or by downloading them from Nedbank’s official website.