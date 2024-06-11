24-hour border operations at the Oshikango/Santa Clara border launched

Namibia and Angola celebrated a significant milestone last week on Friday with the commencement of 24-hour operations at the Oshikango/Santa Clara border posts, aimed at bolstering trade and economic activities between the two nations.

Dr Albert Kawana, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, expressed optimism about the economic prospects brought forth by the extended border operations.

“This momentous occasion for both Namibia and Angola fulfills a longstanding aspiration to operate the Oshikango/Santa Clara border posts around the clock, facilitating smoother movement of goods and people,” Kawana said.

The decision to implement continuous border operations was finalized during the Namibia/Angola Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security meeting in Swakopmund in November 2021.

Kawana highlighted the strategic significance of the initiative, emphasizing its potential to lower costs for businesses and enhance trade along the Trans Cunene Corridor.

“This development offers Angola an alternative route through the Port of Walvis Bay, further solidifying regional economic integration,” he added.

In urging private sector involvement, Kawana encouraged investment in cutting-edge logistics technology along the Trans Cunene Corridor to maximize the benefits of the operational expansion.

Security measures are also a top priority, with stringent protocols in place to safeguard goods and individuals at the border. “Security personnel are tasked with ensuring the protection of goods, particularly during nighttime operations,” Kawana underscored.

He called for enhanced coordination among stakeholders to ensure seamless operations and to achieve the economic objectives set by the leadership of both countries.