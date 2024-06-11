President of UN General Assembly visits Namibia to prepare for summit of the future

The President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis will be in the country as of Monday for a crucial visit ahead of the Summit of the Future (SOTF).

Scheduled for September during the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the SOTF will be co-facilitated by Namibia and Germany at the highest levels of government.

The visit, at the invitation of Dr. Peya Mushelenga, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, underscores the importance of accelerating the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Francis aims to engage with Namibian officials and civil society on strategies to bolster global efforts towards sustainable development.

During his stay from 18 to 21 June, Francis will hold discussions with the President, H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mumba, and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Vice-President.

Additionally, he will meet with Minister Mushelenga to discuss collaborative efforts in achieving the SDGs and strengthening international cooperation.

A highlight of the visit will be Francis’s keynote address at the 20th Session of the Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture Series on 20 June.

His speech will focus on the importance of multilateralism in the context of the upcoming SOTF, emphasizing the role of global consensus in advancing sustainable development.

The SOTF, set for 22-23 September, aims to harness the collective leadership of world leaders to renew confidence in the multilateral system and accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

Namibia’s co-leadership in the intergovernmental negotiations for the summit reflects its commitment to global cooperation and meeting international obligations.