Campaign urges vigilance to protect children from traffic risks

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund launched a campaign urging motorists, community members, parents and guardians to prioritize the safety of children, particularly during the school holidays, to prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

John Haufiku, Chief Corporate Affairs of the MVA Fund in a statement highlighted that road traffic accidents remain a significant threat to children from infants to age 19, often resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

“Children are especially vulnerable during night hours, before and after school, weekends, public holidays, and school breaks when they are more likely to be playing outdoors,” Haufiku emphasised.

He urged motorists to adhere to a 30km/h speed limit in residential areas and to remain vigilant to avoid accidents involving pedestrians. “Drivers must be aware of their surroundings at all times to prevent pedestrian-related incidents,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Haufiku underscored the responsibility of parents and guardians in ensuring children’s safety on the roads.

“Parents should never allow children to play unsupervised near roads and must ensure they are securely fastened in appropriate car seats, booster seats, or seat belts whenever traveling,” he said.

According to MVA Fund statistics, there were 339 pedestrian-related incidents reported from 01 January to 29 May this year. Of these, children aged 0 to 19 accounted for 44% (149 cases), while young adults aged 20 to 29 represented 32% (110 cases).

Fatality data during the same period reveals that 38% of pedestrian-related deaths were in the age group 20 to 29, with children aged 0 to 19 accounting for 37% (19 fatalities).

The MVA Fund’s campaign focuses attention on the heightened risks children face on roads and encourages proactive measures to ensure their safety.