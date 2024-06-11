Mbumba calls for commitment to quality education in Africa

The President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, called for a steadfast commitment to ensuring access to quality education in Africa. He added that the continent stands to gain immensely from investing in education and youth, as outlined in the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

Mbumba joined Namibians and the entire African continent in celebrating the International Day of the African Child. In a statement released on Sunday, Mbumba underscored the day’s significance by recalling the courage of young South Africans who protested against a discriminatory education system.

“On this day, more than four decades ago, young South Africans took to the streets of Soweto to protest the enforcement of a discriminatory education system which would have resulted in the displacement of cultural values and language,” he said.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s commemoration, “Education for all children in Africa: the time is now,” Mbumba emphasized the importance of ensuring access to quality education.

Meanwhile speaking at the commemoration event in Windhoek held last week on Friday, Paulus Nghikembua, the Khomas Regional Director of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, highlighted the significance of cherishing and empowering the future leaders of Africa.

“The African Children’s Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure that every child of this vast continent is allowed to thrive, grow, and realize their fullest potential,” he said.

Nghikembua reiterated Namibia’s commitment to providing access to education for all children, regardless of their circumstances.

He emphasized that quality education equips children with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate future challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.

Echoing this sentiment, Patricia Garoes, an SOS Children’s Home Youth Representative and student urged renewed investment in Africa’s future.

“Let’s work together to break down barriers and create pathways to succeed for every child,” she urged, emphasizing the transformative power of investing in children.

In conclusion, Nghikembua urged a collective recommitment to build a brighter future for African children, whose dreams have no bounds and whose potential is unlimited.

In 1991, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African Unity (now African Union) instituted the Day of the African Child in memory of the June 16, 1976 student uprising in Soweto, South Africa. At that time, students marched in protest against the poor quality of education they received and demanded to be taught in their languages.