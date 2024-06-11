City of Windhoek appeals for assistance in providing opportunities for the unemployed youth

The visit of the Director General of the Shanghai Municipality Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs visit to Windhoek recently, served as a platform to discuss the cooperation opportunities between the two cities, initiated by a permanent cooperation agreement signed in 1996.

City of Windhoek Mayor, Queen Kamati highlighted the high rate of youth unemployment as one of the biggest challenges in Windhoek today. “We need assistance in providing opportunities for our youth, such as scholarships, vocational training, and exchange programmes,” she added.

She said the City of Windhoek runs several programmes that aid youth development, such as the Community Libraries, which would greatly benefit from additional resources like books and computers. “We also assist through the Windhoek Mayoral Trust Fund, which supports vulnerable and needy including youth in the city, providing scholarships and currently donating winter clothes to learners,” she emphasised.

Change expressed his happiness to be in Windhoek and to be part of these fruitful discussions. He acknowledged that Shanghai is in a position to offer valuable resources to help Windhoek tackle youth unemployment. He assured me that he would convey the discussions back to Shanghai and work towards facilitating the necessary assistance, especially in youth training and exchange programmes.

He proposed connecting Windhoek’s office of the Mayor with the Shanghai municipality education commission, which could be instrumental in youth development.