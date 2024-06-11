Select Page

African Stars Football Club slapped with transfer ban by FIFA

Jun 14, 2024

In a stern response to a financial dispute involving former Ghanaian striker Peter Adiwo, FIFA has imposed a ban on African Stars Football Club, prohibiting them from registering any new players at national and international levels for three consecutive transfer periods.

The decision, announced on Thursday, stems from African Stars’ failure to fulfill financial obligations to Adiwo, who reported the club to FIFA for breach of contract.

The dispute arose when the club failed to pay Adiwo N$180,000 within the mandated 45-day period set by FIFA, spanning from April 26 to June 2024.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA as of today,” stated the official FIFA communication.

 

