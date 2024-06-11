Rural schools in Aminuis upgraded through NamPower Foundation donation

Two schools at Aminuis with more than a thousand learners have just been upgraded extensively through a N$1.2 million donation from the foundation of the state electricity utility, NamPower.

The two schools, C. Heuva Secondary and Motsome Primary had critical equipment and infrastructue either replaced or repaired.

At Motsome where 524 learners stay in the hostel, the laundry room has been upgraded with an industrial washing machine and a tumble dryer. Previously, all washing was done by hand which has become an unmanageable task given the number of learners in the hostel.

At C. Heuva a refurbished computer laboratory has been installed to equip the learners with the necessary computer literacy skills for today’s digital age.

The NamPower Foundation said these investments are critical to create a conducive learning environment which help learners improve their educational performance.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NamPower Foundation Advisory Committee Chair, Dr Simeon Amunkete, emphasised the importance of creating an environment where dreams can be realised and where ideas can flourish into reality. “As we hand over these facilities today, let us remember that it is not just about bricks and mortar, hammer and saw; it is about investing in human potential.”

Receiving the donations on behalf of the two schools, the Principal of Motsomi Primary School, Magreth Gaowetse, described the donations as valuable and crucial to the two rural schools. She noted that the burden of using hands to do laundry will now be something of the past, while the refurbished computer lab for C. Heuva Secondary School will boost the teachers’ efficiency and improve the learners’ computer skills.

“The gifts are going to aid with efficiency of doing an excellent job in the future. We are very grateful to NamPower,” she said.

The Foundation said it will continue to support the education sector among others, as it is an important pillar for socio-economic development.

