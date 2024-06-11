Initiative launched to combat content piracy

A concerted effort to tackle content piracy and safeguard the local creative industry has been initiated by Partners Against Piracy, as highlighted during their recent launch event.

The collaborative effort involves major stakeholders such as MultiChoice Namibia, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA), the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), the Namibia Film Commission (NFC), and the Co-Creation Hub.

Speaking at the launch, Claudia Capelao, Managing MSME Ecosystem Optimization at NIPDB, emphasized the detrimental impact of piracy on the creative economy, affecting creators and the broader support network. She stressed the importance of collective action and innovative solutions to combat this threat, emphasizing the preservation of cultural heritage and future growth.

Ainna Kaundu, Intellectual Property Executive at IPA, underscored the moral imperative to address piracy, noting its erosion of incentives for investment in creativity. She highlighted the global trend towards recognizing piracy as a serious crime and urged ethical consumption of content.

Efraim Vilho, Community Manager at CC Hub, emphasized the importance of innovation and creativity for startups, warning against the threats posed by piracy to market competitiveness and revenue loss. He urged startups to prioritize the protection of their intellectual property.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, reiterated the company’s commitment to combating piracy, recognizing the significant disruption it causes across the production value chain. Gertze emphasized the importance of partnerships in addressing this challenge and connecting diverse audiences on a global scale.

To combat piracy effectively, the public is urged to report instances to the authorities via the Anti-Piracy Hotline at +27112892684 or email [email protected].