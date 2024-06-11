Nedbank to host Kapana Cook-Off first round in Ongwediva this weekend

The first preliminary round of the 2024 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will take place at the Spar Super Market in Ongwediva on Saturday.

The competition which launched in Windhoek in May, is dedicated to celebrating local rich culinary heritage and fostering business opportunities within the small and medium segments of the market.

“We are incredibly excited to host the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, which not only celebrates the unique flavors and culinary traditions but also stands as a cornerstone of Nedbank Namibia’s commitment to supporting the informal market and small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” said Nedbank Namibia communications and public relations manager, Selma Kaulinge.

“This event is also a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, highlight local talent, and support our vibrant food culture.”

On Saturday, competitors will be required to first go through a salsa preparation round before they are considered eligible to go into the next round where they will have to prepare their best Kapana dishes for a place in the final.

The northern round will be followed by the coastal round in Walvis Bay, the central round in Windhoek, and additionally the southern leg in the diamond town of Oranjemund, during July and August.

A total of three contestants will be selected from each round to compete in the finals which will take place at the 2024 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair in August.

The overall winner at the final will walk away with a mobile food truck worth N$100 000, N$10 000 cash deposited into a Nedbank account, and an N$5000 Bakpro Vetkoek voucher. The runners-up will also be handsomely rewarded with Nedbank accounts and Bakpro Vetkoek vouchers.

“As the Nedbank Kapana Cook-off Competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, we can testify that the competition has changed the lives of some of our previous winners who have taken the opportunity to start their businesses and who continue to contribute positively to their families and the communities they come from,” says Kaulinge.

This year the competition is co-sponsors by Bakpro, Oranjemund Diamond Festival, Omulunga Radio, Namibian Chefs Association, AGRA, and AGRA ProVision.

Kapana enthusiasts, 18 years and older who wish to enter the remaining preliminary rounds can visit their nearest Nedbank branch or apply online at nedbanknamibia.com.na.