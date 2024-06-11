Basic Income Grant Coalition plans protest March for universal basic income

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia is gearing up for a significant protest march aimed at advocating for a universal Basic Income Grant of N$500 per person every month.

The coalition asserts that this measure could serve as a crucial step in addressing the staggering rates of poverty, unemployment, and inequality, which pose significant challenges to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

Scheduled to commence at 08:00 from the Katutura Youth Complex and proceed to Zoo Park via Independence Avenue, the protest aims to draw attention to the urgent need for government action in implementing a Basic Income Grant. The coalition plans to present petitions gathered nationwide to the Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka, in a direct appeal for policy changes.

“We have been tirelessly advocating for the introduction of a universal or unconditional Basic Income Grant for the past 19 years,” stated coalition representatives. It’s time for the government to listen to the plight of the Namibian people and take decisive action to alleviate poverty.”

Expressing solidarity with their cause, the coalition called upon all Namibians to join them in the protest march, emphasizing the importance of demanding unconditional Basic Income Grants as an economic right. Transportation will be provided, with pick-up points scheduled at various bus stops across the city.

Highlighting the grim realities faced by many Namibians, the coalition underscored the dire consequences of persistent poverty, including increased crime, gender-based violence, and social decay. They stressed that urgent action is necessary to prevent further deterioration of the country’s social fabric.

“A Basic Income Grant of N$500 per person per month is not only feasible but essential for ensuring a minimal decent existence in Namibia,” concluded the coalition. “It’s time to prioritize the well-being of our citizens and prevent our society from being torn apart by social tensions.”

Following the protest march, an open mic session and entertainment show will be held at Zoo Park, providing an opportunity for participants to engage in further discussions and activities.