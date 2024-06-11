2,172,379 users complete SIM card registration process – Minister

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus in a recent session at the National Assembly, provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration exercise initiated in 2021.

Theofelus highlighted that on 31 March 2024, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) disclosed that mobile operators temporarily suspended 567,298 SIM cards due to users failing to register them on time.

Consequently, during this suspension period, affected mobile users could not make calls or send text messages. This measure was implemented to ensure compliance with the registration deadline specified in the law.

According to Theofelus, following the SIM card registration deadline on 31 March, Theofelus shared encouraging statistics indicating a significant surge in registrations.

As of 30 April, registration rates soared from 70.6% in February to 91%. Out of the 2,387,230 active SIM cards, 2,172,379 users had completed the registration process.

The Minister further revealed that mobile operators, including Paratus Telecommunications and UCOM, had achieved a 100% registration rate among their clients. Telecom Namibia and Mobile Telecommunications registered 70% and 94% of their clients, respectively.

In adherence to regulatory guidelines, SIM users were granted a grace period for registration despite the temporary disconnections experienced between April and June 2024.

Theofelus emphasized that mobile users who have not yet registered must do so before 30 June 2024, to avoid permanent cancellation of their numbers. Any canceled numbers will be resold by mobile operators, necessitating registration by new users.