Winter Xtrail Series triumphs with record turnout

The Winter Xtrail Series, hosted by OTB Sport, witnessed an astounding turnout as more than 380 enthusiastic participants ventured into the rugged trails of the Khomas Hochland on June 9. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Farm Godeis, this year’s Series commenced with a bang.

According to OTB Sports, the inaugural race of the Series, the K-H Xtrail, offered competitors a challenging course characterized by single tracks, steep climbs, and descents. Participants hailing from Khomas had the option to tackle either the 7km or 16km route, with the latter featuring a unique team event.

In the fiercely contested 16km run, the Male Team, O-N Trailers, dominated the field, clinching the top spot with a commendable time of 1:24:41. Following closely behind, Team Vets secured the second position in 1:35:35:03, while Team AA claimed the third spot with a time of 1:47:32.

In the 16km Female Team category, Team Cheetah emerged victorious, crossing the finish line in 1:32:58. Pamela Vuraya and Indileni Mwashamakange secured the second position with a time of 1:38:05, while the Wolf Pack claimed third place in 2:20:01.

Highlighting the diversity of the event, the 16km Mixed Team category saw Khomas NPOL Athletes clinching the top honors in 1:37:58. The Okahandja Team secured the second position in 1:46:46, followed by 2 Legit 2 Quite in third place with a time of 1:54:50.

In the 7km race, Young Guns emerged triumphant with a time of 37:55, setting a new record in the u15 category. Team Trailblazers secured the second position in 38:11, while Kukuta Group followed closely behind in 39:04. Notably, Gys and Corrie Dreyer claimed second place in the U15 Male category with a time of 57:35, with the Outlaws securing the third spot in 1:05:37.

The U15 Female Team category witnessed DHPS 4a Dream Team clinching the top position in 57:48, followed by Team T&T in second place with a time of 1:01:35, and Team Lena and Bronwen securing third place in 1:10:25. The Rijnen’s emerged victorious in the Mixed team category, clocking a time of 57:22.

In the U11 Boys category, Nutella Sportverein, represented by Phillip Oldenburg, Sebastian Suffield, and Anton Thum, claimed victory with a time of 56:23. The Invincible Team triumphed in the U11 Girls mixed category, finishing in 1:14:16.

Expressing gratitude, OTB Sport extended their appreciation to Standard Bank for their generous sponsorship, which has significantly contributed to the success of trail running in Namibia over the past nine years.