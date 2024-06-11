President Mbumba offers condolences to Malawi following tragic death of VP

The President H.E Dr Nangolo Mbumba has extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi, following the devastating loss of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, the country’s vice president, and nine other Malawian nationals in a tragic aircraft crash on Monday.

Expressing deep shock and sadness, Mbumba conveyed his sympathies to Chakwera and the Chilima family, describing as a respected leader known for his dedication to the people of Malawi and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that I have learned about the unfortunate incident involving a Malawi Defence Force aircraft crash, which led to the demise of Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi,” stated Mbumba. “His loss will not only be felt by the people of Malawi but the entire African continent.”

Mbumba emphasized Namibia’s solidarity with Malawi during this difficult time, offering prayers and support to the bereaved families and the entire nation as they navigate through this tragedy.

“I am confident that the resilient people of Malawi will rise from this terrible ordeal. May the bereaved families and the entire people of Malawi be comforted during this grim period,” he concluded.