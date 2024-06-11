Film Commission to support local film-makers attending MIP Africa 2024

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Namibian Film Commission (NFC) has announced its commitment to support local filmmakers attending MIP Africa 2024, an esteemed event within Fame Week Africa, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 2 to 4 September.

MIP Africa, renowned as one of Africa’s premier film industry gatherings, has issued a call for filmmakers, storytellers, and creative minds to submit their projects for consideration on the Project Pitch Platform.

In a recent announcement made via their official Facebook page, the NFC urged industry professionals to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their projects at this prestigious market.

Aspiring participants are encouraged to visit the following link for detailed application guidelines: https://www.fameweekafrica.com/mip-africa/en-gb/Pitches.html or email The NFC at [email protected].

Martin Hiller, the portfolio director for Fame Week Africa, emphasized the significance of the Project Pitch Platform, stating, “Anyone who has tried to pitch a movie or series will know that the hardest part is getting in front of a decision maker. With the Project Pitch Platform, we are removing that hurdle and putting good ideas in front of key people in the industry. It could be someone’s lucky break.”

The initiative offers a unique opportunity for aspiring creators to present their projects directly to commissioning editors, buyers, and financiers, with the potential to secure funding and distribution deals.

Projects across various stages of development, spanning from early concepts to those in active production, are welcomed by MIP Africa. The event embraces pitches across diverse genres and formats, including film, television, and digital content.

To be considered for the Project Pitch Platform, applicants are required to submit a comprehensive document outlining key aspects of their project, including its development status, target audience, proposed team, budget, distribution strategy, and more.