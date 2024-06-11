Doek Literary Festivel a sure thing this year

For the 2024 Doek Literary Festival, Turipamwe, founded in 2011 by Tanya Stroh, will partner with Bank Windhoek again.

This year’s festival surety will be a coming-of-age event, significantly expanding its reach and impact.

“The value of our process lies in our collaborative approach. We combine creativity, empathy, and rationality to meet user needs and drive business success.” Stroh said.“We are excited to take our collaboration to new heights. In partnership with Bank Windhoek.”

Scheduled to take place from 21 to 24 August in Windhoek, the festival will feature various activities, including panel discussions, poetry readings, creative writing workshops, and musical performances.

This expanded programme will unite local and international authors, readers, and lovers of stories, further establishing Namibia as a key literary destination.

The partnership announcement was made on the dedicated website of the Doek Literary Festival, a biennial literary festival in Namibia.

“Stay tuned for bold visuals, immersive experiences, and unforgettable moments. Together, we’re shaping the future of storytelling in Namibia!,” the website read.

The inaugural partnership with Doek in 2022, in association with the University of East Anglia’s International Chair of Creative Writing, was a monumental success. A striking crafted visual identity for the festival, featuring energetic colours, unique textures, and an exclusive font that sets the event apart. This bold aesthetic was instrumental in creating an immersive atmosphere that captivated attendees and garnered widespread acclaim.

“We are honoured to continue our partnership with Doek and contribute to the festival’s mission of nurturing and celebrating literary talent from Namibia and the African continent,” Tanya Stroh said.

“Stay tuned for more updates as we bring the 2024 Doek Literary Festival to life. Together with Doek, we look forward to creating an unforgettable event that celebrates the power of storytelling and the richness of African literature.” Stroh concluded.