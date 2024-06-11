Unveiling the OvaHimba Biocultural Community Protocol

The OvaHerero Biocultural Community Protocol Custodian Committee has extended an invitation to the public for the launch of their groundbreaking written Biocultural Community Protocol (BCP) on 13 June from 10:00 to 13:00 at the Movenpick Hotel in Windhoek.

Karipetua Uarije, representing the community, shared insights into the extensive collaborative effort that went into crafting the BCP over a span of approximately two years.

The OvaHerero community of Kaokoland in Namibia and Angola, known as the OvaHimba, united to articulate their shared heritage and values in this seminal document.

“The BCP of the OvaHerero of Kaokoland serves as a comprehensive guide to our history, traditional protocols, and cultural practices, which have long informed our sustainable utilization of natural resources and indigenous knowledge systems,” stated Uarije.

Elucidating further, Uarije emphasized that the BCP not only delineates regulations governing access to traditional knowledge and natural resources but also offers profound insights into the social and cultural ethos of the OvaHimba people.

With meticulous attention to detail, the BCP encapsulates the essence of OvaHimba identity, shedding light on cherished traditions and values that have shaped their way of life for generations.

As the OvaHimba community opens this window into their rich cultural heritage, the launch of the Biocultural Community Protocol promises to be a momentous occasion, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the OvaHimba people and their enduring legacy.