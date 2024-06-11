Women shaping data analytics’ future

By Hileni Amadhila

Old mutual Senior Public Relation.

Recently, the future of work has become a dominating topic of conversation, drawing much attention to the ways all kinds of industries are changing due to technological development. The field of data analytics is no exception; that is why it becomes a battleground of forces that present both challenges and prospects to everyone. The risk is that in the pursuit of truth, the small stories are often forgotten.

Historically, the field of data analytics has been associated with men, which is in line with the overall gender inequality in the STEM areas. However, even though this field has been male dominated for many years, there is a growing realisation of the importance of women’s contribution shines in the context of data analytics. One of the main reasons why women are specially designed and trained to work in the field of data analytics is their natural ability to see complex patterns and connections. Research claims that women are, in many cases, better than men in aspects such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. All these factors are essential for good data analysis.

Women in the field of data analytics are distinguished by their collaborative nature, which is another factor. Women are skilled at establishing and maintaining relationships, which helps to create a cooperative work atmosphere that encourages information sharing and group problem-solving. The importance of collaboration in a field as dynamic and multidisciplinary as data analytics cannot be emphasised because it allows teams to use of different viewpoints and skill sets to more successfully address challenging problems.

Furthermore, the need for diverse talent in the data analytics industry is rising as more and more people realise how important diversity and inclusivity are to fostering creativity and corporate success. In an effort to better represent the demographics of both their clientele and the general public, businesses are actively working to diversify their staff.

Because of their distinct skill sets and viewpoints, women are well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and have a big impact on how data analytics work is done in the future.

Nevertheless, there are still obstacles and difficulties that prevent women from reaching their full potential in the field of data analytics, even with the evident advancements made in recent years. The professional development of women in STEM professions, including data analytics, is still impeded by gender bias, unequal chances for progression, and a lack of representation in leadership roles.

Resolving these issues and guaranteeing gender parity in the workplace of the future would need coordinated actions at the societal and organisational levels. Companies need to put diversity and inclusion programmes first, use fair hiring and promotion procedures, and give women who want to work in data analytics support and mentoring opportunities. To advance STEM education and dispel gender stereotypes that deter females from pursuing professions in industries like data analytics, legislators and educational institutions must collaborate.

The field of data analytics has a bright future ahead of it, and women are especially well-positioned to succeed in this quick changing environment. Women may make a significant contribution to innovation, commercial success, and the future of data analytics work for future generations by utilising their innate abilities, embracing teamwork, and advocating for gender parity.