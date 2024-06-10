Aviation leaders to convene in Windhoek for Aviadev Africa Conference next week

Global aviation industry leaders are gearing up to converge in Windhoek, Namibia, from 19 to 21 June for the highly anticipated Aviation Development (Aviadev) Africa Conference.

Hosted by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) at the prestigious Movenpick Hotel, this annual event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and exploring opportunities within Africa’s aviation landscape.

The Aviadev Africa Conference, renowned for its capacity to facilitate networking and innovation, will see the participation of over 35 airlines and an unprecedented 400 delegates, marking it as the largest turnout in Aviadev’s history.

Among the attendees will be influential stakeholders from airlines, airports, tourism boards, government entities, and industry experts.

“This conference is crucial for advancing sustainable air connectivity across Africa,” stated John Mutorwa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Transport, who will officiate the opening ceremony.

Airport Company, a key national asset, is driving its recovery strategy in alignment with its mandate to manage and develop airports. Emphasizing the significance of air travel, NAC’s Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab, highlighted its role in unlocking untapped opportunities and fostering regional integration.

To support the Yamoussoukro Decision towards a Single Air Transport Market (SAATM) in Africa, the conference seeks to forge partnerships that will propel the continent’s aviation sector forward. “Enhanced air transport connectivity holds the potential to boost commerce, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, contributing to Africa’s overall development,” emphasized /Uirab.

Namibia, recognized as a burgeoning tourism destination, boasts a wealth of attractions, including the awe-inspiring Namib Desert, the enigmatic Skeleton Coast, and the wildlife-rich Etosha National Park. The country’s rich cultural heritage further enhances its allure, with a mosaic of ethnic groups and languages.

The Networking welcome reception on 19 June will be hosted by the Namibia Tourism Board, while the Gala Dinner at Droombos Wine Estate will be jointly organized by the Namibia Airports Company and the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority.

The Aviadev Africa Conference is supported by prominent sponsors such as Airbus, Embraer, NACO, NAVPASS, and Tourvest, among others. Official carriers for the event include Fly Namibia, Discover Airlines, and South African Airways.

As Africa’s aviation industry continues to soar, the Aviadev Africa Conference emerges as a vital forum for shaping its future trajectory, driving economic growth, and fostering continental integration.